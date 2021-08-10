UFC reportedly set to reschedule fights from canceled London card to UFC 267 on Fight Island

UFC London, which was supposed to take place on September 4, has been canceled. The main event fight between Darren Till and Derek Brunson has now been moved to the UFC Apex on the same date.

According to sources, some of the canceled fights from the UFC London card will be moved to UFC 267. The shift will mostly consist of fights that will not be successfully re-located to Las Vegas for the September 4 card.

Catch Michael Morgan's report below:

Sources tell me that whilst #UFCLondon is cancelled those fights that aren’t relocated to the Sept 4 Vegas card will appear on Fight Island(#UFC267)October 30. pic.twitter.com/ijJ3e9TgDq — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) August 10, 2021

The UFC 267 event is expected to take place on October 30 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The promotion plans to put a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira on the card. This will be the Pole's second time defending his title after he beat the previously undefeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 to retain his gold.

A championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan is also set to go down at the event. The pair previously fought earlier this year in March. The bout ended in controversy as 'No Mercy' was disqualified for hitting Sterling with an illegal knee. The Russian was stripped of the bantamweight title and 'Funk Master' was crowned the new 135-pound king.

UFC is planning to hold two numbered events in a span of eight days

UFC 267 is planned for October 30th in Abu Dhabi.



UFC 268 is planned for November 6th in New York.



Back to back.



(Note: planned not confirmed) — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) July 27, 2021

The UFC is reportedly looking to hold UFC 267 and UFC 268 just one week apart. UFC 267 will likely take place on October 30 and will be a non-pay-per-view numbered event. The event will reportedly air on ABC free of charge.

Meanwhile, UFC 268 is expected to take place on November 6. Although no official announcement has been made regarding the venue, Madison Square Garden in New York City is rumored to be the target.

Dana White has confirmed that the UFC 268 event will be headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the welterweight championship.

The two fighters first fought at UFC 245, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' emerged victorious after finishing Covington in the fifth round of the fight.

