UFC reportedly targeting new date for Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis rematch

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis reportedly have a new date for their upcoming heavyweight title fight.

According to Ariel Helwani, while the rematch was originally targeted for August, the UFC is now looking to shift the bout to a September date.

Revealing scheduling conflicts to be the reason behind the delay, Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter-

"UFC hoped to book Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis 2 for Aug. 7 but that is currently looking like a long shot at this point, sources say. Scheduling conflicts. Nothing finalized at the moment but September is now a new target, I’m told."

UFC hoped to book Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis 2 for Aug. 7 but that is currently looking like a long shot at this point, sources say. Scheduling conflicts.



Nothing finalized at the moment but September is now a new target, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2021

Francis Ngannou is almost certain to face Derrick Lewis in his first UFC heavyweight title defense.

The duo previously faced each other back in 2018 in the co-main event at UFC 226. In a fight largely marked by inactivity, Lewis was declared the winner via a unanimous decision.

Francis Ngannou is still hoping for the Jon Jones fight

Francis Ngannou was originally scheduled to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his first heavyweight title defense.

However, in one of many recent fighter pay disputes, Jones had a fallout with the UFC, immediately resulting in a potential title shot for Derrick Lewis.

Confirming the fight between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, UFC president Dana White told TSN in an earlier interview-

"We’re working on that fight. That fight is going to happen this summer. Whether Jon has a manager or not, Jon is going to do what Jon wants to do. So it’s probably something that Jon Jones needs to work out. I know that him and Hunter have a good relationship. So I think those guys are going to get together soon and talk."

However, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou seems unbothered by the proceedings and is still hopeful about a super-fight against Jon Jones. Speaking of his first title defense, Ngannou told TMZ-

"I want Jon Jones. Definitely. … I don’t care about what the talk says. I love that fight. I have some size, too. I’m strong, too. I’m impressed (with his move to heavyweight). I know he’s very skilled, very talented. I respect that. But we are both men, and we’re going to find out.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard