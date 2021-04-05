UFC reportedly tried to book title fight between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis for June but The Predator doesn't want to fight so soon

Derrick Lewis might have a shot at Francis Ngannou ahead of Jon Jones going by recent developments at the negotiating table.

The UFC is reportedly keen to book a title fight between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis but have not been able to finalize the date yet. According to Ariel Helwani from ESPN, the UFC wanted to schedule a heavyweight headliner for UFC 263 but Ngannou isn't prepared to fight so early. Empathizing with Francis Ngannou, Helwani wrote on Twitter:

UFC has kicked the tires on Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis on June 12, sources say. However the timing doesn’t work for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him; he just won the belt).



Bigger story here, IMO, is, at least for now, they don’t seem keen on waiting around for Jones. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was expected to make his return to the Octagon for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title. However, Jones and the UFC seem to be far apart at the negotiating table after the former recently raised a ruckus on Twitter demanding adequate pay.

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC doesn't seem to have any intention of meeting Jones' price for the time being. Suggesting that the rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis be booked for a later date, Helwani further wrote:

Since 6/12, at least for now, doesn’t viable, do they revisit Jones? Maybe. But Lewis is ready, willing and able. Wouldn’t be surprised if they just try to book that rematch for sometime later in the summer/fall. Doesn’t look like they are willing to meet Jones’ price right now. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

If a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis does come to fruition, it could potentially be set for UFC 264 which will feature a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The first meeting between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis has previously faced Francis Ngannou in the co-main event at UFC 226. While many were expecting a slugfest between the knockout artists, the fight was largely marked by inactivity. Derrick Lewis emerged as the winner via decision after a total of 31 strikes being landed in the fight.