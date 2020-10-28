UFC reportedly working on Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka for 2021

For the first time since his loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253, Dominick Reyes is set to make his return to the Octagon. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Title contender is reportedly going to step into the Octagon on February 27, 2021, against the highly-talented Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka has been on a huge winning streak for himself and in his last fight at UFC 251, the 28-year-old finished former title contender Volkan Oezdemir in a brutal KO.

Prior to his win over the Swiss, Prochazka dominated the Rizin scene where he has defeated the likes of C.B. Dollaway, Fabio Maldonado, and Muhammed Lawal. The Czech fighter finished all three of the mentioned opponents either via TKO or KO.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dana White and the UFC is working on a main event fight between the two 205-ers.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), UFC working on a UFC Fight Night main event between Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) and Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) on Feb. 27. pic.twitter.com/SN8MCGDrgz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 28, 2020

Dominick Reyes will aim to bounce back on winning terms

Dominick Reyes has had a rollercoaster ride in the UFC's light heavyweight division. The Devastator, who also holds a win over Volkan Oezdemir, earned himself his first shot at 205 gold when he finished former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman in October of 2019.

At UFC 247, Reyes competed in the biggest fight of his career, crossing paths with Jon Jones in the main event of the show, with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on the line. In what could easily be regarded as his career's best performance, Dominick Reyes came agonizingly close to beating Bones. While many also believed that Reyes was the rightful winner of the fight and the light heavyweight title, Jon Jones survived to see another day.

Earlier this year, however, Dominick Reyes once again earned himself a shot at the vacant light heavyweight strap when he faced Jan Blachowicz. But the former fell victim to the mighty Polish power in the second round of the fight.

If history suggests anything, then it can well and truly be said that Dominick Reyes will definitely be on the lookout for Jiri Prochazka's massive strength and knockout power. The UFC is reportedly aiming for a February date between the two, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.