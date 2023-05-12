UFC requests two more Apex dates including Holly Holm headliner 

Two Fight Night events will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the summer of 2023.

According to MMA journalist Nolan King, the promotion has officially requested event licenses for two additional shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for July 15 and August 12.

"The UFC has requested two more event permits to hold cards in Nevada - for July 15 and Aug. 12."

A women's bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva is set to headline the event on July 15th. The card is also reportedly set to feature a bout between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler, and the return of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris against Josh Parisian, among other matchups.

Only one bout has been confirmed for the Fight Night scheduled for August 12th at the promotion's Apex facility – a welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

While the UFC Apex was instrumental throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility has arguably been overused in recent months. Since 2022, more than 25 events have been held at the Apex and it appears as though this trend will continue.

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva confirmed for July 15 at the UFC Apex

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is set to face No.10-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC Apex on July 15. Silva was originally scheduled to fight Miesha Tate on the card, but an injury forced Tate out of the bout.

Silva is coming off a kneebar submission win over Lina Lansberg at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield in February. 'Sheetara' will look to extend her win streak to four when she takes on Holm. With 'The Preacher's Daughter' holding the No.3 spot in the rankings, Silva can put herself in title contention with a win.

Holm's last fight was her dominant showing against Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio earlier this year. The 41-year-old combat veteran is looking to re-claim the bantamweight title in the twilight of her career, so a win on July 15th is paramount.

