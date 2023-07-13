UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer offers to work Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg megafight

Popular UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer, who has been punctuating UFC events for the past two decades, made an offer to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. She reacted to an Elon Musk tweet expressing the same:

"Let me know if you need a ring girl?"

The social media bad blood between the two billionaire tech rivals has been a ongoing for some time now. The anticipation of a bout between them gained traction when UFC president Dana White also confirmed the possibility of a fight between them in an MMA cage match. The hype had just slowed down a bit when Mark Zuckerberg launched 'Threads,' a platform seen as a competition to Musk's Twitter. This renewed the tension between them again.

Musk recently joined a training session with UFC legend George St-Pierre, John Danaher and famous computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman.

This was followed by Mark Zuckerberg joining a sparring session with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

The prospects of their fight materializing into reality are unknown as of now, but UFC legends and veterans like Khabib Nurmagomedov, GSP, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski have been seen taking sides between Musk and Zuckerberg. Brittney Palmer has also now joined this bandwagon among MMA stars with her wish to volunteer as a ring girl for the fight.

Besides being a glamorous octagon ring girl, Brittney Palmer is also a talented artist

A regular face at UFC events known for her glamorous ringside duties, Brittney Palmer also dons another hat as an artist. She recently opened her own gallery in Las Vegas, where she exhibits her art. Stars from the MMA world were in attendance on the occasion and were full of praise for Palmer. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, whom Palmer has painted in one of her paintings, posted a heartwarming message for his friend Brittney Palmer on Instagram.

Check out Rogan's post below:

"My longtime friend and @ufc ring card girl, the super talented @brittneypalmer opened her amazing art gallery this weekend in Vegas, so of course we had to show up and support! She’s an amazing artist and an awesome human."

