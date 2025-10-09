UFC Rio de Janeiro purses and payouts: How much are Charles Oliveira, Mateusz Gamrot, and others reportedly making?

UFC Rio de Janeiro is just around the corner, featuring a high-stakes lightweight bout between former lightweight champion and fan favorite Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot in the main event. Fans are likely curious about the financial aspects of the fight game, and this article examines the earnings of some UFC fighters at UFC Rio de Janeiro.

Estimating exact fighter earnings can be challenging as pay is typically divided into several components, including show money, win bonuses, sponsorships, performance bonuses, and pay-per-view points for PPV events. Additionally, the UFC does not publicly disclose fighter salaries, making estimation difficult.

However, we can provide rough estimates of their potential earnings based on reported earnings from past fights. Oliveira is the most popular fighter on the card and among the highest-paid athletes in the UFC.

According to Sportscasting, he reportedly earned over $1 million in six of his last seven fights, with the sole exception being his UFC 300 match against Arman Tsarukyan, where he earned $771,000. Given that Oliveira is coming off a loss and facing a relatively lesser-known opponent in Gamrot on a Fight Night event, he is likely to earn between $750,000 and $800,000 for his upcoming bout.

On the other hand, Gamrot’s reported fight earnings have ranged from $100,000 to $150,000 in his recent fights, with his career-high earnings of $300,000 coming from his fight against Ludovit Klein in June. Considering Oliveira’s status as the most accomplished and popular opponent Gamrot has faced so far, he is expected to earn a similar amount or potentially more.

According to Yardbarker, former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who will face Montel Jackson in the co-main event, has earned between $250,000 and $300,000 for most of his bantamweight fights, and he is likely to take home a similar amount this weekend.

Veteran welterweight Vicente Luque, who will take on Joel Alvarez on the main card, reportedly earned $471,000 in his first-round submission victory over Themba Gorimbo. His reported earnings for other fights range from $270,000 to $300,000, and he is expected to earn a similar amount in his upcoming bout.

UFC Rio de Janeiro: Start time, date and streaming details

UFC Rio de Janeiro, also known as UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot, is scheduled to take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 11.

The preliminary card will start at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT, while the main card is set to kick off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. The main event fighters are expected to walk out around 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, although the exact times may vary based on the length of the undercard fights.

UFC Rio de Janeiro will be streamed live on ESPN+. Viewers interested in catching the live action will need to purchase a subscription for the platform, which costs $12.99 per month.

While the lightweight contender fight between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot is the main attraction of the event, it features several interesting matchups.

Check out the UFC Rio de Janeiro main card below:

Main event: Lightweight - Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Co-main event: Bantamweight - Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Welterweight - Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez

Heavyweight - Jonatha Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Featherweight - Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

