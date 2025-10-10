UFC Rio: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson: Live round-by-round updates

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo returns in a crucial test against Montel Jackson in the co-main event of UFC Rio.

Figueiredo’s move to bantamweight started promisingly, but back-to-back losses and an injury against Cory Sandhagen have raised questions about his future at 135 pounds. Now 37, the Brazilian remains a fierce competitor known for his explosive striking and submission prowess.

However, this bout may determine whether he can still contend with the division’s rising wave of talent. Fighting in Brazil has often brought out his best, and he’ll need every ounce of that old spark to regain momentum here.

Jackson, meanwhile, represents the new breed of bantamweights. With six straight victories, 'Quik' has steadily built an impressive resume, combining precise boxing with effective grappling.

His physical advantages, including a significant reach edge, could prove decisive if he maintains range and controls the tempo. For Jackson, this is a breakthrough opportunity to topple a former champion and cement himself as a legitimate top contender.

UFC Rio takes place on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. Stream the event live on ESPN+ or watch prelims on ESPN channels.

Round 1

