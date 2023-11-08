UFC's historic Madison Square Garden fight cards: A legacy of memorable matches

While the UFC octagon has graced Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on just six occasions, the iconic arena has been witness to a collection of remarkable and unforgettable moments in the history of the promotion.
As UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereria approaches, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the most unforgettable MSG moments in UFC history.
UFC 205: Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor – November 12, 2016
When Conor McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC lightweight champion, it was an electrifying end to a perfect night at MSG. There was a lot of excitement in the lead-up to the first UFC event in New York City, and the event itself, featuring three title fights and memorable performances by fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Vicente Luque, Yoel Romero and others, couldn't have gone better. It was the ideal way to commence the historical connection between the MMA promotion and MSG.
UFC 217: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre – November 4, 2017
UFC 217 was an action-packed event from start to finish. It began with Ricardo Ramos delivering a masterful spinning elbow KO against Aiemann Zahabi and concluded with Georges St-Pierre's octagon return to face middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The night also witnessed outstanding performances by TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas, both of whom secured their respective titles in spectacular fashion.
UFC 230: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis – November 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's outstanding performance against Derek Brunson at UFC 230 cemented his status as a future middleweight champion. The world recognized his stardom when he finished with a memorable dance. The Fight of the Night went to the middleweight veterans Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman for a fierce battle. UFC 230, with fewer titles and star power, left an indelible mark.
UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz – November 2, 2019
UFC 244 broke new ground with the introduction of the 'BMF' title, contested by Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The event featured two remarkable head-kick knockouts, as Edmen Shahbazyan showcased his middleweight potential by finishing Brad Tavares with a cleverly disguised high kick. Kevin Lee also impressed by landing a devastating head kick on Gregor Gillespie. The 'BMF' bout, introduced by The Rock, provided an entertaining showdown, with 'Gamebred' controlling the fight, ultimately ending due to a cut on Diaz's eye.
UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 - November 6, 2021
UFC 268 featured a lineup of established stars and promising newcomers who didn't disappoint. Chris Barnett instantly gained recognition with a spinning wheelkick knockout of Gian Villante. Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira debuted impressively with a flying knee TKO win over Andreas Michailidis, setting the stage for his championship bout with Israel Adesanya.
Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler delivered a fan-favorite bout filled with action, ultimately won by Gaethje. Marlon 'Chito' Vera's devastating front-kick knockout against Frankie Edgar propelled him up the bantamweight ranks, establishing him as an elite fighter in the division. In the main event, Kamaru Usman secured a unanimous decision over Colby Covington in their welterweight title rematch.
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira - November 12, 2022
UFC 281 marked an unprecedented moment in the promotion's history as Alex Pereira became the first fighter to knock out Israel Adesanya, securing the undisputed middleweight championship. Zhang Weili showcased her dominance by defeating Carla Esparza with a second-round submission, regaining her title, and reaffirming her status as the top strawweight fighter in the world. In the lightweight division, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler engaged in a bloody back-and-forth battle, ultimately ending with 'The Diamond' shining bright.
UFC 295 fight card: Lineup for the upcoming PPV event
Main Card
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight title bout)
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title bout)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes
Preliminary Card
Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers