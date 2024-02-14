UFC's Jon Jones finds space with Ronaldo, Lebron and others on “Wall of the Greatest” sporting icons in the world, fans abuzz

Jon Jones and Cristiano Ronaldo were two of many prolific characters who found their way onto a recent mural.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion posted a photo of this artistic work onto his personal X page @JonnyBones. A brick wall canvas showcasing several prolific athletes, anime characters as well as Jones received much love on social media.

Several X users had their say on the multi-faceted photo, and a tweet thread rapidly grew thereafter.

"The wall of the Greatests"

"Human greatness and the two best Pokemon What a masterpiece 🏆"

"mewtwo’s tail around lebron doesn’t sit right with me"

"Ronaldo shouting to Jones “kick him on the head” Jones though a high kick to Michael Jordan. MJ successfully moving in the opposite direction and avoids the kick. MJ WINS"

"Jordan the real Goat"

"Where is messi? Bad artist."

Check out the mural that Jon Jones posted below:

Why many see Jon Jones as MMA's GOAT?

Jon Jones has not tasted defeat in his last 19 outings. In fact, the lone loss of his pro career is a heavily disputed disqualification loss to Matt Hamill from the polarizing twelve to six elbow rule.

The 36-year-old has had multiple reigns as the UFC's light heavyweight champion and only ever lost his hold on the gold due to outside-of-the-cage activities. This is what has allowed him to garner multiple title reigns at 205 pounds.

'Bones' spent over three years out of the octagon after his last light heavyweight title defense in a controversial affair vs Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. This time off was spent bulking and trending towards a transition up into the heavyweight ranks.

The New York native secured a first-round guillotine choke win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to become heavyweight king in that effort moving up. With that victory, Jones not only became the lineal heavyweight titleholder in the company but he now occupies that rarefied air of UFC competitors who have held belts in two different weight divisions.

Jones has scored other significant wins throughout his career against the likes of Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machia, Mauricio Rua, and Quinton Jackson, just to name a few.