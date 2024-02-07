UFC’s Las Vegas Sphere event: When and which event will Dana White debut at the renowned arena? Here is everything you should know

UFC is taking over quite the venue for what seems like a huge Q3 event for the promotion.

On Sep. 14 of this year, the MMA company takes over the MSG Sphere, with Mexican Independence Day-related holidays transpiring on the 16th thereafter.

UFC Las Vegas Sphere will house the second Mexican Independence Day event for the organization after a successful debut card last September for the company.

The Sphere is a venue worth over two billion dollars that opened up in late September and Dana White has seemingly gargantuan expectations for this event. The exterior and interior portions of the venue utilize complex LED screens with a lot of production considerations seemingly in focus for massive events like the forthcoming UFC card.

Though we are months away from the card, White was on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show speaking to the titular figure about the looming historic event.

In regards to news from that looming Nevada appearance, ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi said:

"Dana White says on @PatMcAfeeShow that the UFC's Mexican Independence Day show at the Sphere in Vegas will be like a love letter to Mexican combat sports history and no one will ever duplicate what the promotion intends to pull off."

UFC and its Mexican superstars

The UFC has a few notable combatants of Mexican heritage.

Cain Velasquez carved out a name as a fearsome heavyweight champion for the promotion and represented his Mexican heritage proudly while donning the four-ounce gloves.

Yair Rodriguez has collected the UFC's interim belt at 145 pounds, and the former lineal featherweight title contender has remained massively exciting as well as one of the more consistently high-ranked contenders in his division.

Alexa Grasso is the current women's flyweight titleholder for the promotion. Some fans would be wondering if the proud Mexican warrior might defend her 125-pound crown inside The Sphere at this event, although nothing is confirmed.

Speaking of that weight category, Brandon Moreno is a former flyweight champion in the promotion and has represented Mexico quite well. He has done so across some of the best 125-pound fights in UFC history.