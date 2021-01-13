UFC's latest recruit Mason Jones: Who is he?

The UFC will portray its newest prospect to watch out for this year in Mason Jones as he makes his debut on January 20. And the world of professional mixed martial arts is looking forward to seeing what Jones has to offer in the big league.

The 25-year-old Welsh began his career as a fighter in 2017. His amateur debut took place at Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 83. In his first amateur fight, Mason Jones beat David Adonis via submission and quickly turned into a pro. He then carried on fighting in Cage Warriors.

The noise around his UFC debut is all thanks to the huge amount of credibility that Mason Jones has garnered as a fighter in Cage Warriors. Dubbed 'The Dragon', his fighter's record reflects upon him as a well-rounded athlete.

Three out of his first four wins came by way of submission, while the fourth introduced Mason Jones to the joy of winning by KO. He currently boasts of an unbeaten streak, with his MMA record at 10-0-0. Out of the 10 wins, Jones has only let the fate of 3 rest in the hands of the judges.

While the lustre on his record shines bright enough to attract the attention of every MMA fanatic, there's an addition to his record that makes it extra special. Mason Jones accomplished the feat of being one of the few athletes to hold two Cage Warriors titles at the same time.

In his last outing with the promotion, he locked horns with Adam Proctor to contest for the vacant Welterweight title. Even though he is typically a Lightweight fighter, he won the fight via TKO(Punches) within the first round. In the fight immediately prior to his Welterweight conquest, Mason Jones overcame Joe McColgan via TKO(Knee and Punches) in order to claim the vacant Lightweight title. Again, in the first round.

Mason Jones became the first fighter after 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor to hold two Cage Warriors titles simultaneously.

In the next two weeks the last two @cagewarriors double champs will have both fought at Fight Island for the @ufc



I want to wish @MasonJones1995 all the best on his debut. I can’t wait to see him tear up the lightweight division 💥💥



The other double champ? @thenotoriousmma... pic.twitter.com/XzHsXDWnfl — Curtis Pyke (@curt_pyke) January 10, 2021

Who will Mason Jones encounter in his UFC debut?

Mason Jones will meet his first challenge as part of the UFC in Mike Davis. Davis was inactive for the entirety of 2020, and will be looking forward to get rid of that ring rust.

The two will contest at 155 lbs in the preliminary card for UFC on Fight Island 8. Davis' last outing was against Thomas Grifford in October 2019, from which he returned home victorious after finishing his opponent. This win helped him level his 0-1 record in the UFC.

"Beast Boy" Mike Davis stands 2 inches taller than Mason Jones. However, both fighters are almost equally matched in terms of reach. Thus, this contest will certainly be one to look out for.