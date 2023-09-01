UFC's parent company incurs massive loss as PFL gains investment from Middle-East, Jake Paul adds fuel to fire - "They put their lives on the line"

Jake Paul weighed in after the UFC's parent company incurred a massive loss after the news regarding the PFL gaining an investment from the Middle-East.

The promotion announced the investment, which will see the launch of PFL MENA and their upcoming PPV SUPER FIGHTS events being hosted in Saudi Arabia. Sportico tweeted that there was heavy volume that resulted in Endeavor's shares declining in value, writing:

"Shares of @WWE and @UFC parent Endeavor group fell Thursday on heavy volume in apparent reaction to the Saudi Arabian PIF investing $100 million into MMA upstart league @PFLMMA."

The tweet caught the attention of 'The Problem Child', who reacted by taking a jibe at the UFC and their business practices. Jake Paul mentioned that UFC fighters aren't earning their fair share of the revenue and also brought up the ongoing class action lawsuit.

He wrote:

"It is not sustainable to pay fighters less than 20% of revenue and fully control their services like they are employees. Fighters are the IP, pay them or free them. They put their lives on the line for you to make money...Oh and there is the class action lawsuit. Big business…"

It remains to be seen whether Endeavor's shares will bounce back to their previous stock price following the Saudi Arabian PIF's large investment into the PFL.

Jake Paul compliments Oleksandr Usyk on location of recent bout with Daniel Dubois

Jake Paul recently congratulated heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk on his recent win over Daniel Dubois and also complimented him on the location of the fight.

'The Problem Child' has been riding high as he successfully bounced back from his first career loss earlier this year by defeating former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz. He was in attendance for the Usyk vs. Dubois fight and prior to the fight, he took to Twitter to compliment the heavyweight boxing champion for ensuring the bout was as close to Ukraine as possible.

He wrote:

"So much respect for Usyk for putting this fight on as close as possible to Ukraine. Equally much respect for Dubois taking on the challenge of Usyk +40,000 fans. Can’t wait."

