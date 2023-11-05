UFC Sao Paulo Bonuses: Which fighters bagged $50K after Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida card?

David Shaw, the UFC Senior Vice President of International Operations and Content, has shared details regarding the UFC bonuses and attendance for the Sao Paulo event.

Shaw made an appearance at the post-fight press conference on November 4. During his time there, he revealed that the event, which was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida, was sold out with an attendance of 10,792 people.

The main event was a one-sided affair as Almeida used his grappling skills to score multiple takedowns and got the better of Lewis for the majority of the fight. The contest went the entire 25-minute distance and ended with a comfortable victory for the Brazilian. The three judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-44 and 50-45 in favor of Almeida.

Despite the dominant showing by the 32-year-old, the fight was very low on action, and both fighters thus missed out on a UFC bonus.

In the co-main event of UFC Sao Paulo, Nicolas Dalby and Gabriel Bonfim locked horns in a welterweight clash. The two athletes stole the show by featuring in a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended in a second-round TKO victory for Dalby.

Their encounter was named the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Elves Brener and Kaynan Kruschewsky opened up the main card in a catchweight bout (165 pounds). The bout was a short-lived affair as Brener scored a brutal knockout in the opening round of the fight.

The 26-year-old was named among the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and received an additional sum of $50,000.

Vito Petrino and Modestas Bukauskas went toe-to-toe in a light heavyweight showdown in the prelims of the event. Petrino emerged victorious by delivering a spectacular knockout in the second round of the fight.

'Merciless' also received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts.

