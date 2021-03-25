UFC Saturday night: Is there a pay-per-view this weekend and which championship is being defended?

UFC 260 is taking place this Saturday, March 27, at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas. In the main event of the evening, number-one contender Francis Ngannou will challenge UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his title.

The original co-main event of the evening would have seen featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put the UFC featherweight title on the line against Brian Ortega. However, this fight has been removed from the card after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC made the official announcement during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 22, while also making it clear the fight remains in place for a future date.

The co-main event of UFC 260

After the cancelation of the featherweight title fight, a welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque will now serve as the co-main event of the evening.

Per sources, UFC finalizing Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) vs. Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) for March 27. What you guys think of this one? pic.twitter.com/CSXP6v1wvg — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 24, 2021

Vicente Luque is currently riding a two-fight win streak and has been victorious in eight of his last nine outings. Stepping into the most important fight of his career, Luque still remembers his first meeting with former champion Tyron Woodley.

Luque was only a few fights into his UFC career, after a run in TUF, when he met Tyron Woodley during fight week at UFC 205. Woodley took a moment to compliment Luque's wrestling boots. This had a lasting impression on 'The Silent Assassin.' Recalling the incident, Luque said-

“I was just like, ‘Man, the champ just talked to me. He knows who I am, and he called me by my name. I remember that was a big moment for me."

Tyron Woodley has lost three consecutive bouts since losing his belt to Kamaru Usman. While Woodley will look to bounce back this Saturday in the co-main event at UFC 260, he remembers his initial meeting with Vicente Luque. According to Woodley, he had his eye on the young welterweights as he knew they were gunning for his strap. Tyron Woodley said -

“I was always everybody’s biggest fight. And that hasn’t really changed. I’m still the five-time world champion."