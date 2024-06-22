UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov: Full video highlights 

After spending his entire training camp in preparation for Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker instead headlined UFC Saudi Arabia against Ikram Aliskerov. The Dagestani was originally scheduled to compete on UFC Vegas 93 but was pulled from that card to replace Chimaev on one week's notice in his first main event.

Entering the fight, Whittaker held a significant experience advantage as the former UFC middleweight champion. Aliskerov, while vastly unproven, already had the respect of most fans and the UFC front office, with Dana White claiming none of the other ranked 185-pound contenders accepted a matchup against him.

Beginning from the walkouts, Whittaker looked to be locked in, displaying his signature intensity. Aliskerov was much more relaxed and received more support from the Saudi Arabian crowd.

As soon as the fight got started, 'The Reaper' showed his vintage form, bouncing light on his feet and showcasing quick hands and athleticism. In the pre-fight promotional video, Whittaker mentioned his goal was to stuff every takedown attempt from his Russian counterpart and 'pick him apart' until he could find a finish.

Aliskerov appeared to want to ease his way into the fight as the less-prepared opponent, taking his time and utilizing a less aggressive approach than typical.

The finish came much earlier than expected for both sides, as Whittaker landed a massive right hand less than two minutes into the fight. As Aliskerov wobbled, the former champion pressed forward and attempted to end the fight with a head kick before knocking his opponent down with a vicious uppercut against the fence.

Once downed, Aliskerov attempted to recover but a few more follow-up shots from Whittaker ended the fight. The official stoppage came at 1:49 of the first round.

The finish was Whittaker's first knockout win since 2017. With the win, the commentary team noted his desire to fight on UFC 305 in Perth, Australia but a quick turnaround is not guaranteed.

Whittaker appears to need to wait for the winner of the UFC 305 title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya before figuring out his next move. Regardless, the fan-favorite has firmly re-established himself in the title picture.