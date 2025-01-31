  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Saudi Arabia: Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page: Full video highlights

UFC Saudi Arabia: Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page: Full video highlights

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:32 GMT
Sharaputdin Magomedov (left) is set to welcome Michael
Sharaputdin Magomedov (left) is set to welcome Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC middleweight division. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Sharaputdin Magomedov will face Michael 'Venom' Page in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Feb. 1. The main card begins at 12 noon ET / 9 AM PT, with the co-main event fighters expected to walk out at 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT.

This fight marks Page's first appearance in the UFC middleweight division. He made his UFC debut with a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 and a lost to Ian Machado Garry in his last fight at UFC 303. Primarily a welterweight, Page has one middleweight fight on his record.

Meanwhile, Magomedov is an undefeated prospect from Dagestan, Russia. He is currently the No.14-ranked UFC middleweight contender. Both fighters are known for their unique striking skills, making this matchup highly anticipated.

Stay tuned for video highlights of the fight.

also-read-trending Trending

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी