UFC Saudi Arabia: Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page: Full video highlights

Sharaputdin Magomedov will face Michael 'Venom' Page in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Feb. 1. The main card begins at 12 noon ET / 9 AM PT, with the co-main event fighters expected to walk out at 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT.

This fight marks Page's first appearance in the UFC middleweight division. He made his UFC debut with a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 and a lost to Ian Machado Garry in his last fight at UFC 303. Primarily a welterweight, Page has one middleweight fight on his record.

Meanwhile, Magomedov is an undefeated prospect from Dagestan, Russia. He is currently the No.14-ranked UFC middleweight contender. Both fighters are known for their unique striking skills, making this matchup highly anticipated.

Stay tuned for video highlights of the fight.

