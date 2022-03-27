UFC schedule after Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC concluded its schedule for the month of March with a thrilling fight card headlined by heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. The event marked the first time in over two years that the promotion hosted a Fight Night event in the United States in front of a packed crowd. The event took place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The promotion will kickstart its schedule for April with the much-awaited UFC 273 pay-per-view. It's likely to be one of the most entertaining pay-per-views of the year, featuring a heavily stacked fight card capped with not one but two title fights.

The pay-per-view event is set to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9. The event will be headlined by a featherweight title clash between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event features a bantamweight title unification fight between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan.

Other fights on the card include an explosive welterweight matchup between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and surging contender Khamzat Chimaev, a women's strawweight clash between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres, and a middleweight encounter between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov.

Combat Academia @CombatAcademia haven’t been this excited for a PPV in a long time.



#UFC273 April 9th finna be littyhaven’t been this excited for a PPV in a long time. April 9th finna be litty🔥 haven’t been this excited for a PPV in a long time. #UFC273 https://t.co/TCwTXEFbIx

What happened in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus?

Curtis Blaydes picked up a massive second-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in their main event scrap on March 26. Regarded as one of the best grapplers in the promotion, Blaydes decided to let his hands do the talking this time around and sent the crowd into a frenzy by knocking his opponent out cold at the beginning of the second round.

Having won six out of his last seven fights inside the octagon, Blaydes proceeded to call out former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane following his win over Daukaus. During the post-fight octagon interview, 'Razor' said:

"I think I deserve an interim title shot against Gane next. I want the title shot, we can do it anytime this summer, June, July, August, I'm down."

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Edited by John Cunningham