UFC schedule for May 2021: What are all the upcoming events and fights this month?

The UFC has an eventful month planned, including a championship bout.

Here are all the events scheduled for May 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - May 1

After a hugely successful UFC 261 pay-per-view in Jacksonville, Florida, to conclude the month of April, the UFC returned to its home turf to kickstart the month of May. On May 1, 2021, UFC Vegas 25 took place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas with a light heavyweight contender fight between former title challenger Dominick Reyes and ex-RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka as of the main event. The co-main event featured Cub Swanson taking on Giga Chikadze in a featherweight contest.

UFC Vegas 26 [Main Event unannounced] - May 8

Originally scheduled to play out as UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw, UFC Vegas 26 is now likely to feature Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez as headliners. Although both are natural strawweights, the UFC has booked the bout at flyweight, 'The Karate Hottie' recently revealed to BJPenn.com. What was supposed to be T.J. Dillashaw's return to the octagon against Cory Sandhagen after more than two years of suspension is now delayed due to a deep cut he suffered above his right eye. T.J. Dillashaw shared an image of the injury on his Instagram account.

UFC 262 - May 15

Undoubtedly the biggest card that fans are looking forward to in May, UFC 262 will host the lightweight championship fight in the main event. The bout will decide who is the new king of the 155-pound division after Khabib Nurmagomedov held the belt from April 2018 until the official announcement of his retirement last month.

UFC newbie and former Bellator lightweight champion 'Iron' Michael Chandler will be taking on submission artist Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira in the main event for the lightweight strap. The co-main event will see the much-awaited return of Nate Diaz to the octagon against number three-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. The fight is set to be the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history. Tony Ferguson will also return to the octagon at UFC 262 after his loss to Charles Oliveira and challenge Beneil Dariush in a lightweight contest. The pay-per-view event will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt - May 22

UFC 262 will be followed by the UFC Vegas 27 card, featuring Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight bout in the main event. A women's featherweight contest between Felicia Spencer and Danyelle Wolf will serve as the co-feature.