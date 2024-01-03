UFC schedule this month: All the events lined up for January 2024

2023 was an incredible year for the UFC, with numerous memorable moments. From the rise of new names to established champions strengthening their grip on their respective divisions, 2023 had it all.

The UFC is set to carry on this momentum into 2024 with a jam-packed schedule. On top of that, UFC 300 will take place on April 13, 2024, and is set to be one of the most memorable events in the promotion's history.

The UFC schedule for 2024 starts off with two cards in January. The promotion's first event of 2024 will take place in the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will see Johnny Walker rematch Magomed Ankalaev after their first fight was stopped by the cageside doctor in very controversial fashion. The card will take place on Saturday, January 13. The co-main event will feature an important flyweight clash, as Matheus Nicolau takes on Manel Kape. UFC legend Jim Miller will also appear on the card, and will face Gabriel Benitez. Notable names like Andrei Arlovski and Ricky Simon, among others, are also set to compete on the same night.

After this, the promotion's first pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 297, will take place on January 20 in Toronto, Canada. The headliner will see a middleweight title bout, as Sean Strickland will attempt the first defense of his title against the surging Dricus du Plessis.

While January isn't the busiest month for the premier MMA promotion, it is sure to set the tone for the year that is to follow.

What does the UFC 297 card look like?

As 2024's first PPV, UFC 297 promises to be a banger. Apart from the Strickland vs. du Plessis bout, which has become a deeply personal affair, UFC 297 will also feature a women's bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Canadian prospect Mike Malott will take on Neil Magny and look to cement himself as the next big thing at welterweight. Featherweights Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev will throw down in a bout that could have big implications on the title picture at 145 pounds.

Fan-favorite fighters like Charles Jourdain and Chris Curtis are also set to make appearances at UFC 297.

All eyes will be on the main event, as Strickland and du Plessis, in the build-up to the fight, haven't held back. They got into a brawl at UFC 296, and then, were involved in a heated staredown, making UFC 297 an event fans will not want to miss.

