UFC schedule after UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 - When is the next UFC fight?

With UFC 271 officially in the books, the promotion moves back to its APEX facility in Las Vegas for next weekend's Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 48, set to take place on February 19, will be headlined by an exciting light heavyweight matchup between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker.

The event was initially expected to be headlined by a lightweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Fiziev, however, faced some complications regarding his visa, which is why the fight was later rescheduled and will now take place at UFC 272.

UFC Vegas 48 will be co-headlined by a middleweight encounter between Kyle Daukaus and Julian Marquez. Other fights on the main card include a heavyweight matchup between Parker Porter and Alan Baudot, a lightweight clash between Jim Miller and Nikolas Motta, and a middleweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan.

What happened in the headliner of UFC 271?

UFC 271 took place on February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event featured a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title. Adesanya defeated Whittaker via TKO in the second round at UFC 243 to capture the 185lbs title.

This time around, Whittaker put up much more of a fight than he did the last time. After getting dominated in the first round, Whittaker came back strongly. He established a strong jab and left hook in the fight, mixing it up with the occasional level changes and takedowns.

While he did take Adesanya down several times during the fight, Whittaker couldn't make it count as 'The Last Stylebender' promptly got back on his feet every single time. Adesanya made good use of his understanding of range, staying on the outside and tagging Whittaker throughout the fight.

Seun Toyobo @SeunToyobo UFC 271 main event highlights Izzy Adesanya vs Rob whiticker UFC 271 main event highlights Izzy Adesanya vs Rob whiticker https://t.co/LqaCsfrVyk

Although it was a close fight to call, the judges gave the nod to Adesanya via unanimous decision. Following his victory at UFC 271, Adesanya said he wants to fight again in June and is likely to face Jared Cannonier next.

