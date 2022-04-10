UFC schedule after UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie - When is the next UFC fight?

After kickstarting its April schedule with a blockbuster UFC 273 pay-per-view, the promotion will be back at its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for this weekend's Fight Night card. UFC Vegas 51 is headlined by a rematch between welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad and will take place on April 16.

With Luque currently ranked No.4 and Muhammad No.5 in the welterweight division, the winner of this matchup is likely to find himself in the mix for a potential title shot down the line. Luque and Muhammad crossed paths for the first time six years ago at UFC 205. On that occasion, the Brazilian emerged victorious via a first-round TKO.

The Fight Night event will be co-headlined by a middleweight duel between Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev. Other fights on the main card include a welterweight clash between Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho, a women's bantamweight matchup between Mayra Bueno Silva and Yanan Wu, a featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and TJ Laramie, and a welterweight scrap between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Mounir Lazzez.

What happened in the main and co-main event of UFC 273?

Alexander Volkanovski put up a masterclass to pick up a dominant fourth-round TKO win over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC 273 on April 9. The South Korean was thoroughly outclassed by the champion on the feet as well as on the ground.

Volkanovski landed 138 significant strikes and secured three takedowns in the fight, whereas Jung managed to land just 48 significant strikes. In the fourth round, when a clearly hurting Jung failed to return fire after Volkanovski landed a couple of combinations, the referee stopped the fight.

Against all odds, Aljamain Sterling retained the bantamweight title by edging Petr Yan via split-decision in the co-main event. After a closely fought first round, Sterling went on to outclass Yan on the ground in the second and third rounds. Yan came back strong, winning the fourth and fifth rounds, but two of the three judges gave the nod to 'Funk Master' at the end of the five rounds.

