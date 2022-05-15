UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC remains at its APEX facility in Las Vegas for the upcoming Fight Night event set to take place next weekend. UFC Vegas 55 is scheduled to go down on May 21 and will be headlined by an intriguing women's bantamweight clash between former champion Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

Holm is currently ranked No.2 in the division and Vieira is ranked No.5 so there is a lot at stake for both women in this fight. The winner could be next in line for a much-coveted title shot. 'The Preacher's Daughter' will be heading into the fight on the back of impressive wins against Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. She will be looking to build on the momentum in her upcoming fight.

Vieira has three wins in her last five fights inside the octagon. In her last fight, she defeated fight game veteran Miesha Tate via unanimous decision. A victory against Holm this weekend would establish her status as a legitimate contender in the division.

The co-main event features a welterweight scrap between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira. Other fights on the main card include a middleweight bout between Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic, a women's strawweight matchup between Polyana Viana and Tabatha Ricci, and a middleweight clash between Eryk Anders and Park Jun-yong.

What happened in the main event of UFC Vegas 54?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 54, light heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic went to war inside the octagon. The first-round saw back-and-forth action between the fighters, with Blachowicz landing vicious leg kicks along with body-to-head combinations. Rakic returned fire with a one-two combination and managed to cut the Polish fighter right below the eye.

In the second round, Rakic dominated the fight on the ground but the former champ did well to defend himself from sustaining too much damage. The third round saw an uneventful and unfortunate end to the fight as Rakic seemingly blew out his knee and was unable to continue any further. Blachowicz was declared the winner via TKO.

The Polish fighter is now expected to fight for the title against the winner of the upcoming fight between reigning champ Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

