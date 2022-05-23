UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC will remain at its APEX facility in Las Vegas for the first Fight Night event in the month of June. UFC Vegas 56 is scheduled to take place on June 4 and will be headlined by an intriguing heavyweight battle between contenders Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline UFC Fight Night on June 4, per UFC officials. Nos. 7 and 8 in the division, respectively. Early predictions? Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline UFC Fight Night on June 4, per UFC officials. Nos. 7 and 8 in the division, respectively. Early predictions? https://t.co/9KjskxEXQL

Both Rozenstruik and Volkov will be heading into the fight on the back of disappointing losses inside the octagon. 'Bigi Boy' is currently ranked eighth in the division, while Volkov is ranked seventh. A win is much needed for both fighters if they want to re-establish themselves as contenders who could challenge for the title down the line.

The co-main event is likely to feature an explosive featherweight clash between contenders Movsar Evloev and Dan Ige.

Other interesting bouts on the card include a featherweight duel between Lucas Almeida and Michael Trizano, a lightweight battle between Alex Da Silva and Joe Solecki, a light heavyweight matchup between Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov, and a women's strawweight clash between Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

What happened in the main event of UFC Vegas 55?

Women's bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira locked horns in the main event of this past weekend's UFC Vegas 55 event. The Fight Night event took place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. After five rounds of closely fought back-and-forth action, it was the Brazilian who emerged victorious via split decision.

Two judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Vieira, while the third judge scored the same in favor of Holm. The outcome is being regarded by many as somewhat controversial because of the clear difference in the number of total and significant strikes landed by both fighters during the bout.

Holm, the former champion, significantly outlanded her opponent in terms of total strikes, landing 188 strikes with 71.5% accuracy compared to Vieira, who landed 122 strikes with 64.2% accuracy. Holm even outlanded Vieira with a better accuracy rate in terms of significant strikes landed in the fight.

With a win against the No.2-ranked contender in the division, Vieira might have landed herself a potential title shot against the winner of the upcoming fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

Edited by C. Naik