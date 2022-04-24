UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC will conclude its schedule for the month of April with a heavily stacked Fight Night card. UFC Vegas 53 will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 30. The event will be headlined by an explosive bantamweight matchup between contenders Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Font is currently ranked No.5 in the bantamweight division whereas Vera is ranked No.8. The winner of this fight is very likely to find himself in the title picture. Vera will be looking to build on the momentum he's picked up with back-to-back wins in his last two fights by beating Font this weekend.

Font, on the other hand, recently saw his four-fight win streak brought to a screeching halt by former featherweight king Jose Aldo. He will be looking to get back to winning ways by beating Vera.

The event will be co-headlined by a heavyweight battle between Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier. Other fights on the main card include a featherweight bout between Andre Fili and Joanderson Brito, a lightweight scrap between Jared Gordon and Grant Dawson, a featherweight matchup between Darren Elkins and Tristan Connelly, and a middleweight encounter between Krzysztof Jotko and Gerald Meerschaert.

What happened at UFC Vegas 52?

Former UFC women's strawweight queen Jessica Andrade stole the show on her return to the 115lbs division. In the headliner of the Fight Night event, Andrade took on surging contender Amanda Lemos in a crucial strawweight encounter. Just three minutes into the first round, Andrade surprised everyone by forcing Lemos to tap via the first ever standing arm-triangle choke in UFC history.

This win ties Andrade with former two-division women's champion Amanda Nunes for most victories by a female fighter inside the octagon. The Brazilian also took home a handy $50,000 bonus for her incredible performance.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jessica Andrade made history at #UFCVegas52 , tying a record also held by Amanda Nunes Jessica Andrade made history at #UFCVegas52, tying a record also held by Amanda Nunes 💯 https://t.co/T4tmbRqDhs

In the co-main event, up-and-comer Claudio Puelles picked up an impressive first-round submission win over veteran fighter Clay Guida in their lightweight clash. This was the last fight on Guida's current contract with the promotion and it remains to be seen whether he will be afforded a new one going forward.

Edited by John Cunningham