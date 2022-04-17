UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC brings us yet another action-packed Fight Night card this weekend. Women's strawweight contenders Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade are set to collide in the headliner of the event, scheduled to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on April 23.

Lemos is currently on an impressive five-fight win streak inside the octagon. A victory against former champion Jessica Andrade could help establish her as a top contender in the division. Andrade has won two of her last three fights in the UFC and must beat her compatriot to stay relevant in the title picture at 115lbs.

The co-main event of the UFC Fight Night features a lightweight matchup between veteran fighter Clay Guida and Claudio Puelles. Other fights on the main card include a heavyweight clash between Tanner Boser and Alexander Romanov, a women's flyweight scrap between Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa, a flyweight matchup between Su Mudaerji and Manel Kape, and a featherweight bout between Lando Vannata and Charles Jourdain.

What happened at UFC Vegas 51?

In the headliner of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 51 event, Belal Muhammad got his revenge over Vicente Luque by edging the Brazilian via unanimous decision in their rematch. Muhammad is undefeated in his last eight fights inside the octagon. He called out Colby Covington during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier:

"Colby Covington’s out here calling out 155ers, come fight a real '70-pounder, you coward. I’m a real ‘70 pounder. I’m winning fights. I’m not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I’m not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I’m ‘Bully B’ off seven wins. Come fight a real challenge, coward."

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho picked up a controversial technical decision win over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in a middleweight scrap. During the third round of the fight, Borralho landed an illegal knee strike on Omargadzhiev while the Russian was still grounded.

Referee Dan Miragliotta noticed the illegal strike and deducted a point from Borralho, but Omargadzhiev was unable to continue fighting. Due to the referee deeming the illegal strike to be 'accidental', the judges scored the fight on the basis of the action they witnessed until the incident took place.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of the Brazilian, handing him a technical decision win.

