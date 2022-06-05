UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC is headed to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, for its upcoming pay-per-view event. UFC 275 is set to take place on June 11 and features two exciting title fights along with other great matchups on a heavily stacked card.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and Czech challenger Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira, the second oldest UFC champion in history, will be making his first title defense inside the octagon since winning the title at UFC 267 back in October last year.

Prochazka is currently on a 12-fight winning streak and will be looking to make the momentum count this weekend as he fights for the title on the back of just two fights inside the octagon. The co-main event features an intriguing matchup for the women's 125-pound title between flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko and No.4-ranked contender Taila Santos.

Other fights on the main card include a much-anticipated rematch between former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, a flyweight matchup between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape, and a welterweight scrap between Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev.

What happened in the main event of UFC Vegas 56?

Heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik battled in the main event of UFC Vegas 56 on Saturday. Volkov picked up an impressive first-round TKO victory to return to the win column, a little under three months after his loss to Tom Aspinall.

Early in the fight, a big right hand from Volkov rocked Rozenstruik and the Russian didn't fail to capitalize. 'Drago' unleashed a barrage of vicious combinations on 'Bigi Boy', who was unable to return fire effectively, prompting referee Herb Dean to call a halt to the action.

Rozenstruik was unhappy with the decision and made his feelings known on social media following the fight. Taking to Twitter, the Surinamese fighter wrote:

"Hi everyone. I'm kinda confused on how the fight went and I'm disappointed that it was stopped. It definitely was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That's what we call a knockout."

In another tweet, he wrote:

"Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you 'all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I've no noteable damage and I like to fight soon."

