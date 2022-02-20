UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC is set to cap off what's been another month full of exciting fights with a high octane card lined up for this weekend's Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 49 takes place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on February 26.

The event is set to be headlined by a 160lbs catchweight encounter between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green. Makhachev was initially set to take on Beneil Dariush in a crucial lightweight clash in the main event. However, with Dariush pulling out due to injury, Green is set to replace him on short notice.

The winner of the fight between Makhachev and Dariush would have fought for the title next against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje. On an incredible nine-fight winning streak inside the octagon, Makhachev could still earn the title shot if he manages to beat Green on the night. It's a huge opportunity for Green, who himself picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 on February 12.

The Fight Night event will be co-headlined by a middleweight scrap between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman. Other fights on the card include a women's flyweight bout between Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira, a lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Joel Alvarez, and a middleweight bout between Armen Petrosyan and Gregory Rodrigues.

What happened at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill?

Light heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker collided in the main event of this past weekend's Fight Night event on February 19. 'Sweet Dreams' put the division on notice by putting Walker to sleep in the first round of their event-headlining clash.

The fight started off with Walker throwing some hard punches from distance and using his mastery of range to land kicks. Hill, on the other hand, adopted a measured approach, waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

When Walker did try to get up close and personal, Hill carefully avoided an attempted jab and landed a perfectly timed counter-right which knocked the Brazilian out cold.

