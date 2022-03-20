UFC schedule after UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC will return to the United States next weekend after UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall. UFC Fight Night on March 26 will be headlined by heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. However, the card will be hosted at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, instead of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

See the main card lineup below:

Last year, Curtis Blaydes suffered a first-round knockout loss against Derrick Lewis, which also snapped his stellar four-fight win streak. However, 'Razor' bounced back from the loss with a dominant unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik half a year later at UFC 266. Currently ranked number four on the heavyweight ladder, the 31-year old will be looking to get back in the title picture with a win over Daukaus.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus started his UFC journey on a dream run, racking up four consecutive knockout victories, including three bonus-winning performances. The former Philadelphia police officer also had his hype train derailed with a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis last year. Currently ranked number eight in the division, Daukaus will look to get back in the win column when he meets Blaydes next weekend.

A women's flyweight matchup between Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso will serve as the co-headliner at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Wood is coming off back-to-back losses against Taila Santos and Lauren Murphy. Meanwhile, Grasso is coming off consecutive decision wins over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber and will look to enter the top ten with a win over Wood.

See the full card lineup below:

- Onama and Lutz still without a fight.

Bout order #UFCColumbus - Onama and Lutz still without a fight.- Khizriev will likely face Denis Tiuliulin (pending working visa)

The main event at UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall

Heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov faced surging contender Tom Aspinall in the main event at UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall. Aspinall emerged as the early aggressor, scoring a takedown in the initial seconds. Despite the vicious ground and pound from the Brit, Volkov managed to get back on his feet but not for long.

After a few stand-up exchanges, Aspinall scored a second takedown and cranked up a straight armlock, forcing Volkov to tap at 03:45 of the opening round.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall was a massive success at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night. UFC president Dana White labeled it the biggest fight night in the history of the promotion. He also created history by awarding a $50,000 bonus to every fighter who finished their fight. Surprisingly, nine of the twelve fights on the card failed to go the distance.

