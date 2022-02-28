UFC schedule after UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green - When is the next UFC fight?

We're getting one of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-views of the year next weekend. UFC 272 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on March 5. The event will be headlined by a grudge match between welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Once upon a time, Masvidal and Covington used to be roommates; they used to train together and even cornered each other for most of their fights. As fate would have it, their friendship fell apart. They now find themselves just a week away from getting the opportunity to settle their beef inside the octagon.

Both Masvidal and Covington have also made their title ambitions clear and a win for either man would put them on the path to a third shot at the title currently held by Kamaru Usman.

The event will be co-headlined by an explosive lightweight encounter between former champ Rafael dos Anjos and surging contender Rafael Fiziev. Other fights on the main card include an intriguing featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza, a welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and Alex Pereira, and a battle between heavyweights Greg Hardy and Sergey Spivak.

What happened in the main event of UFC Vegas 49?

Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green faced each other in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on February 26. The event took place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas. Makhachev was initially set to fight Beneil Dariush on the night but the latter had to pull out due to injury and was replaced by Green.

Makhachev proved that he's truly an elite lightweight contender by putting the veteran fighter away with ease in the first round of their clash this past weekend. Makhachev was the aggressor from the beginning and showed that he has the skillset to hang with a prolific striker even on the feet.

However, once he found the opportunity, Makhachev played to his strengths and quickly secured a double-leg takedown. It didn't take the Dagestani too long thereafter to secure mount and lay some vicious ground-and-pound strikes on his opponent before the referee stopped the fight. The job was done inside four minutes of the very first round.

Makhachev is likely to fight for the title next, against the winner of the upcoming clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje expected to take place at UFC 274.

