UFC Seattle: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto: Live round-by-round updates

A catchweight bout between Rob Font and Jean Matsumoto will go down later this evening (Feb. 22) on the main card of UFC Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

While Font (21-8) has been a mainstay in the UFC bantamweight division for long, he is currently at a low point in his career. The 37-year-old is 2-3 in his last five. A win this weekend might be necessary for the American to justify his place in the top 10 of the division.

Matsumoto (16-0) is one of the most promising newcomers in the promotion. The Dana White's Contender Series alumnus is 2-0 in the UFC, most recently beating Brad Katona via unanimous decision. A win over Font could help the Brazilian break into the rankings.

Matsumoto will enter the fight as a -166 favorite over Font, a +140 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 9 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the full fight card below:

UFC Seattle: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto

Round 1

