UFC signs Deiveson Figueiredo's brother "Sniper" Francisco

UFC has reportedly signed reigning Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo’s younger brother Francisco Figueiredo (11-3-1-1). Known as the “Sniper”, Francisco is a longtime MMA competitor who fights in the bantamweight division.

Francisco holds an MMA record of eleven wins, three losses, one draw, and one No Contest (NC). Deiveson Figueiredo and Francisco Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail revealed the news on social media.

According to MMA Fighting, Francisco Figueiredo is likely to debut on a UFC Fight Island card in early 2021. However, as of this time, UFC hasn’t finalized an exact date or opponent for Francisco Figueiredo’s promotional debut.

Francisco Figueiredo is 31 years of age, whereas his brother and UFC flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo will turn 33 this December 18th.

Francisco’s most recent MMA fight ended in a draw against Eduardo de Souza Silva in September of last year, and he hasn’t competed since.

Francisco Figueiredo is a former interim bantamweight championship in the Jungle Fight MMA promotion.

Francisco was all set to compete at a Jungle Fight event in March of this year. Nevertheless, owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the event ended up being canceled.

Deiveson Figueiredo has been impressive as the UFC flyweight champion

Deiveson Figueiredo has suffered just one defeat (a unanimous decision loss to Jussier Formiga) over the course of his long and arduous journey to the top of the MMA world.

The talented Brazilian KO artist, who’s also widely feared for his submission skills, won the vacant UFC flyweight title with a spectacular first-round submission victory over Joseph Benavidez in July of this year.

Deiveson Figueiredo made his first title defense at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020. Figueiredo faced Alex Perez, with the flyweight title on the line, in the headline bout of UFC 255.

While many expected Perez to be a challenging matchup for Figueiredo, the latter quickly stopped the challenger in the very first round of their UFC 255 fight.

Figueiredo defeated Perez via first-round submission and successfully defended his UFC flyweight championship.

Presently, Deiveson Figueiredo is primed to set the record for the quickest turnaround a UFC champion has ever had between title fights.

Figueiredo defends his UFC flyweight title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020, which would be only 21 days after his fight at UFC 255 on November 21st.

What are your views regarding Deiveson Figueiredo’s brother Francisco Figueiredo joining the UFC roster? Sound off in the comments.