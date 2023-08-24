UFC Singapore fight card: Top fights you don't want to miss on the undercard of Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie

The UFC Singapore fight card, which is set to be headlined by a thrilling featherweight clash between Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie, is stacked with exciting matchups that will interest many MMA fans around the world.

The main event itself will have two of the most beloved fighters going toe-to-toe inside the octagon.

Max Holloway is coming off an impressive decision victory over Arnold Allen in April 2023. The Korean Zombie, on the other hand, suffered a brutal TKO loss at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski in his last appearance at UFC 273.

Both of them are known to deliver entertainment whenever they step inside the octagon. So, there's a good chance that the same will happen come fight night on August 26.

The co-main event will feature a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. The fight will be a rematch as the two athletes first locked horns in September 2021. 'Lionheart' ran through Spann and submitted him with a rear-naked choke in the opening round of the fight.

After the encounter, Smith went on to lose his next two fights. Spann, on the other hand, won two of his next three encounters.

Now, it would be interesting to see whether 'Superman' will be able to avenge his loss or if will Smith return to winning ways on August 26.

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie will also mark the return of Giga Chikadze, who has been out of action since his loss against Calvin Kattar in January 2022.

Chikadze will take on Alex Caceres, who is currently riding a two-fight win streak and has won seven out of his last eight fights in the UFC.

Other than that, exciting matchups in the form of Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos, Chidi Njokuani vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk and Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter will also take place on the card.

UFC Singapore fight card: All the fights on the undercard of Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie

You can find details of all the fights scheduled to take place at the UFC Singapore event on August 26 below:

Main card

Main event: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (featherweight)

Co-main event: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos (flyweight)

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Preliminary Card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Łukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (welterweight)

Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich (flyweight)

Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens (featherweight)