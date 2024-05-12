UFC St. Louis bonuses: Carlos Ulberg rewarded for lightning fast 12-second KO, 3 others take $50K home

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg stole the show at UFC St.Louis on May 11 and was a recipient of one of the post-fight bonuses that were handed on the night.

'Black Jag' went up against Alonzo Menifield in a three-round clash on the main card of the UFC St. Louis event, which was held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Ulberg made quick work of his opponent and finished him just 12 seconds into the fight. By doing so, the New Zealander scored the third fastest knockout in the promotion's light heavyweight division.

Ulberg received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his incredible knockout win. With the victory, the 33-year-old is now on a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

UFC veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira also competed on the main card of the May 11 event. He locked horns against Mateusz Rebecki in a lightweight scrap. The Brazilian managed to score a late knockout in the last minute of the three-round fight.

The 39-year-old was also awarded an additional sum of $50,000 for his efforts inside the octagon. This was also Ferreira's second 'Performance of the Night' bonus in a row. He won the previous one by knocking out Michael Johnson in the second round in May 2023.

Trey Waters and Billy Goff put on an electrifying show for the fans present at the Enterprise Center. The two fighters competed in a welterweight showdown in the prelims of UFC St. Louis.

The fight was a thrilling affair that went the 15-minute distance. In the end, Waters was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of 'The Truth'.

The bout received the "Fight of the Night' honors and both fighters took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.