UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: Full video highlights

A heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento headlined the UFC St. Louis fight card on May 11. The event was held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Coming into the fight, Nascimento was riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC. This run included victories over fighters like Tanner Boser and Ilir Latifi.

Lewis, on the other hand, was going through a rough patch in the promotion prior to his appearance at the UFC St. Louis card. 'The Black Beast' had managed to secure only one win in his last five outings.

Lewis' last fight took place against Jailton Almeida in November 2023. The fight was a one-sided affair that ended in a dominant unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian.

Lewis landed several heavy shots on his opponent in the first two rounds.

'The Black Beast' landed a right hand in the third round that knocked Nascimento down. Lewis followed it up with multiple strikes on the downed Brazilian, scoring a TKO victory.

Lewis celebrated the win by taking off his shorts and waving them around the octagon.

