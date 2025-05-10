UFC star Arman Tsarukyan shows up in style with $800K car for podcast sit-down

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan recently showed up for a podcast sit-down in his $800K Ferrari. The Armenian was seen flexing his luxury car and his Audemars Piguet watch in a video clip that has surfaced on social media.

Tsarukyan was scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight championship at UFC 311. However, with a day out from the fight, the 28-year-old was forced to withdraw due to a back injury, as a result of which, Makhachev ended up facing Renato Moicano as a short-term replacement.

UFC head honcho Dana White has said that Tsarukyan will not be granted a title shot upon his return from injury, and will have to earn back the opportunity by fighting another top contender.

The Armenian has been enjoying life lately, as he continues to recover from his injury. He often shares snaps and videos of himself driving around in his luxury cars and enjoying his time on vacations.

Tsarukyan shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he claimed that his Ferrari costs a staggering sum of $800K. He then proceeded to give a tour of the sports car, as he aggressively revved the engine and claimed that the color of the car is called 'Arman's blue'.

Arman Tsarukyan admits that outcome of UFC 315 will decide his next opponent

Arman Tsarukyan has admitted that the outcome of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena this weekend will have direct implications on his own UFC future.

This is because Islam Makhachev is rumored to move up to the welterweight division, should the Australian win the belt this weekend. In light of this, the Armenian has shared that Makhachev's next move will provide clarity to him regarding his next opponent. He also said that he wants to face a top contender at 155 pounds.

"Islam will either stay at 155 [pounds] or move up. As soon as he makes up his mind, it'll be clear what's next for me. I would like to fight some big names, like [Charles] Oliveira, [Justin] Gethjhe, [Ilia] Topuria, [and] Islam."

