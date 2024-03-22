UFC star breaks down Jon Jones' "arrogant" body language in recent confrontation with Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has suggested that he will likely retire from mixed martial arts after defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. Despite this, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall continues to angle for a title unification bout and recently surprised 'Bones' at a meet and greet.

UFC flyeight contender Muhammad Mokaev weighed in on the face-off between the two during a recent interview with TNT Sports, stating:

"I always look at the body, mechanics of the person. The thing he put on his shoulder, I think Jon is aware [that] he's a challenge. He's a real challenge at the moment right now to Tom. If he wasn't a real challenge, he would hug him back, take a photo, say 'kid all the best'. You know, but he didn't."

Mokaev continued:

"He's a little bit arrogant, Jon, I don't know why. Tom, I don't know, this fight [will] maybe never happen. Jon doesn't look in shape. He doesn't look [like] he trains. I don't know, I don't think this fight ever happens."

The interim heavyweight champ has expressed an interest in facing either Jones or Miocic. However, both Jones and Miocic, as well as the UFC, have expressed that the heavyweight title bout will continue as planned. Miocic and Jones were originally scheduled to clash at UFC 295 in November.

However, 'Bones' was forced to withdraw after tearing the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone. The injury gave Aspinall the opportunity to face Sergei Pavlovich for an interim heavyweight title, which he claimed with a first-round knockout.

Sean Strickland tells Jon Jones to face Tom Aspinall

As mentioned earlier, Jon Jones has hinted that his legendary mixed martial arts career could come to an end after defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. Sean Strickland recently called for 'Bones', who is widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, to face Tom Aspinall.

Speaking to The Schmo, 'Tarzan' was asked about the meeting between the two, responding:

"At the end of the day, Jon Jones is a piece of s**t. I know that. The whole world knows that. We don’t need to reiterate his past. He needs to sack up, fight [Tom] Aspinall and f**king just get the s**t done."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below (starting at the 3:58 mark):

While many believe that Jones should face Aspinall before retiring, it is important to note that the former revealed his retirement plans long before the latter claimed the interim heavyweight title. It remains to be seen if he will delay those plans to take the fight or if he will call it quits on a legendary career after facing Miocic.