UFC star Charles Oliveira drops 3-word reaction to JRE legend Joey Diaz’s electrifying rock band performance

Charles Oliveira recently took a moment to acknowledge Joey Diaz's captivating rock band performance.

The legendary comedian and podcast host, known for his appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), showcased his electrifying musical skills in a recent video.

Reacting to Diaz's performance, Oliveira kept his response short and sweet. He commented on the video, saying:

"Joey Diaz rocks."

'Do Bronx' is currently a dominant force in the UFC's lightweight division. In his recent fighting endeavors, Oliveira was scheduled to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 288 on May 6, 2023.

However, due to injury, the fight was postponed to UFC 289. He ultimately emerged victorious, securing a technical knockout in the first round with a ground-and-pound finish. This win added to his impressive list of achievements, including his 13th Performance of the Night bonus award.

Looking ahead, Oliveira is set to challenge Islam Makhachev in a highly anticipated rematch for the lightweight world championship at UFC 294, scheduled for October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chael Sonnen voices concern over Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch impact on the lightweight division

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has expressed reservations about the upcoming rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Sonnen believes that the rematch has the potential to negatively affect morale and future opportunities within the lightweight division.

Sonnen expressed his thoughts in a YouTube video, stating:

“Giving Justin Gaethje Islam (Makhachev), which he just earned and asked for, is a problem because we already told the world Charles (Oliveira) is doing it...we’ve told the locker rooms and the media that Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) goes next if Volk beats Rodriguez and if Islam beats Charles...if we then say Gaethje gets to go...we have never gone three (fights) ahead...you are moving an opportunity to nearly 2025 if you do this...we never should’ve had Charles."

The former UFC star further added:

"This never should’ve happened, when he said three times, I’m not doing it, we should’ve said great, but we didn’t...if we say yes to all three, we kill the morale of an entire division until 2025.”

