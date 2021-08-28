UFC star Conor McGregor congratulates footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his move to Manchester United

An avid football fan, Conor McGregor fell in love with the game at a very young age. As a longtime Manchester United fan, the Dubliner congratulated and rejoiced Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the club. Jumping in on the celebrations, McGregor was seemingly up to rejoice with the fans.

The Irishman recently took to Twitter to celebrate CR7's return to the footballing giant. The transfer window has been quite hectic this time around. However, Ronaldo's move to the Red Devils truly stole headlines. McGregor also congratulated the club itself for luring its former star back to the club.

"Congrats @Cristiano and @ManUtd! Great to hear this!" wrote Conor McGregor

When Conor McGregor was looking to acquire Manchester United

Although he is infamous for being one of the most accurate left hands in the business, Conor McGregor has often found himself in the headlines for reasons branching outside the cage.

An astute businessman, the Irishman has managed to accrue a fortune owing to a series of excellent business decisions. The decision to buy a football club somewhere down the line is certainly one of them.

Conor McGregor was one among many looking to acquire a club around about that time. Although he admitted that the Glasgow-based Celtic F.C. was on the top of his list, the club playing out of Old Trafford was not too far down the pecking order.

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club," wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

United fans have expressed a significant amount of disdain for the Glazer family - the current owners of the club. The fact that the family barely cared about the fans was made crystal clear after their antics with the European Super League. So much so that the fans were soon gunning for their heads, hoping someone would overthrow them.

However, Conor McGregor hardly has the financial capital to usurp the Glazer family. Although 'The Notorious' one acquiring the club seems highly unlikely at this point, write Conor McGregor out of a fight at your own peril. Could we see the Dubliner at the helm of the Red Devils' vessel? Sound off in the comments!

