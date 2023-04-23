Conor McGregor was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia do battle in the squared circle on Saturday night.

'Tank' walked away victorious after landing a thudding punch to Garcia's liver that left 'KingRy' unable to continue. Following the bout's conclusion, McGregor made his way to the roulette tables at one of Las Vegas' many casinos alongside his manager Audie Attar.

'The Notorious' was asked for his thoughts on a rematch between Davis and Garcia, and he said:

"Yeah sure, why not? They've already made the match, so it'd be easy to get done again... It's a story, it's easily made. You know, in boxing the matches are so hard to make. If you look at all the contenders Gervonta has to face - Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, Vasiliy Lomachenko - they're all difficult fights to make. But here you've got two guys who've already fought, there's a story, I'd like to see it again."

Conor McGregor is confident that without a rehydration clause in Ryan Garcia's contract, he will provide a tougher test for Gervonta Davis:

"With that extra bit of weight, when you're allowed to rehydrate, it makes a difference. It wasn't the body shot that dropped him instantly, he took it [then] went back, thought about it, and then went down... if he was allowed rehydration maybe that would've been different."

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fought at a catchweight of 136 pounds. But as per the rehydration clause, neither fighter was allowed to weigh more than 146 pounds the morning of the fight.

Garcia's frame is larger than that of Davis, and the rehydration clause would have affected him more. Given this, Conor McGregor is advocating for a rematch to take place without that clause included.

Conor McGregor consoles Ryan Garcia following his defeat to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis both put their undefeated records on the line last night as the pair went to war in the squared circle in front of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena. 'Tank' secured the win via a body shot in Round 7 to improve his record to 29-0.

Garcia suffered the first loss of his career and was captured sharing words with Conor McGregor in his locker room following the bout. 'The Notorious' gave Garcia words of encouragement and said:

"Mate, all the respect in the world to you, you're the future. I'm watching you all the way, God bless."

