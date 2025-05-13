UFC star irks fans with irresponsible actions, Kamaru Usman talks potential Islam Makhachev fight, Rory MacDonald dismisses comeback: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup!

In today's edition, we have Rory MacDonald setting the record straight on any comeback hopes, Jean Silva landing himself in hot water for a fan interaction, and Kamaru Usman adding a fresh twist to a dream matchup. Let’s dive in!

Jean Silva’s viral choke on fan sparks outrage from MMA community

Jean Silva is facing serious backlash from the MMA community for a recent video that went viral.

Silva was spotted applying a rear-naked choke on a fan at a Muay Thai event in Brazil. The fan, who clearly was not trained for such intensity, tapped multiple times before losing consciousness. The clip, posted to his own YouTube channel and reshared on X by several MMA pages went viral quickly.

Check out the video below:

What was meant to be a playful fan interaction is now being condemned with fans calling Silva "weird" and "unlikable."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the video of Jean Silva choking out a fan. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Silva is undefeated in the UFC and is coming off a statement win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314. He currently occupies the No.11 rank on the featherweight ladder.

Kamaru Usman shares honest take on whether he would fight Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman revealed that he’s open to a future clash with lightweight king Islam Makhachev. He called it a potential "blockbuster" that would pit two of MMA’s most complete fighters against each other.

Usman acknowledged the friendship he shares with Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov but hinted that both camps could be mature enough to sit down and make the fight happen. Speaking about the potential clash in an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman said:

"Obviously, that's a blockbuster fight, former pound-for-pound and the current pound-for-pound champion. Remember what Mike Tyson said Henry, 'friends make friends rich' and that's something we have to talk about because Islam, I love those guys, Islam, Khabib. I love them all...I don't see why not. Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation. But listen, like I said...Listen, Islam will fill out nicely.''

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

With Makhachev talking about chasing double champ status, this could be the type of crossover bout that fans rally behind. The Dagestani could also be fighting the freshly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena next.

UFC legend Rory MacDonald confirms that he's done with MMA

Rory MacDonald is completely at peace with his retirement decision. Speaking during UFC 315 fight week in Montreal, the former UFC title challenger shot down any rumors of a return.

MacDonald’s career began at just 16 and stretched across three major promotions. At 35, MacDonald still trains to stay healthy, but he's seemingly done with competition.

Talking about his decision at the UFC 315 fan interaction, MacDonald said:

"I mean, from time to time, it [the thought of fighting] has come back. But shortly after when I actually think about it and what it entails, I'm just not that kind of person anymore. I don't have the drive, the intensity it takes to be at a championship level anymore. So, I mean, sometimes it's nice to dream, when you're having a lot of coffee or something, but when the reality comes down to it, no. It's not for me anymore."

Check out his comments below:

