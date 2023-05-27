UFC star Israel Adesanya bets BIG on Lewis Hamilton, Bottas, and others for F1 Monaco Grand Prix

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya seems to be a massive fan of Formula One motor racing, and the Nigerian-born Kiwi recently bet big on his favorite drivers. With the F1 Monaco Grand Prix set to go down tomorrow, Adesanya revealed the drivers he's putting his money on.

'The Last Stylebender' tweeted that he's backing his fellow Stake-sponsored drivers in the highly anticipated race and posted screenshots of his wagering amounts. He captioned the post:

"What’s at @stake for the Grand Prix?!! Had to go with my team Stake drivers for points too."

Adesanya put down three bets - $10,000 on Lewis Hamilton for a podium finish, $ $5000 on Guanyu Zhou for a top-ten finish, and another $5000 on Valterri Bottas for a top-ten finish. If all three of the UFC champion's parlays hit their mark, Israel Adesanya stands to win a total of $74,500.

In his last outing in the octagon, Israel Adesanya undoubtedly laid his demons to rest when he secured a knockout victory over his long-time rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The rivals have faced off four times in two separate combat sports, with the Brazilian holding a 3-1 lead.

While a rematch between Pereira and Adesanya isn't out of the question, 'Poaton' seems to have set his sights on the light heavyweight division. The Brazilian is booked to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya on Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya recently opened up about Alex Pereira's light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 and is backing the Polish fighter to outwrestle and beat the Brazilian on the day.

After defeating 'The Last Stylebender' to become middleweight champion, Alex Pereira failed to defend his title in the rematch and soon announced his move up to the light heavyweight division. 'Poatan's debut against Blachowicz is exciting because he will be facing the only other fighter ever to defeat Israel Adesanya.

However, Adesanya believes the former light heavyweight champion will prove too much to handle for Pereira. In a recent interview uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya shared his prediction for the bout, stating:

"I think Jan is gonna take him down and just beat him up there. Jan will stand with him for a bit but eventually, just get him to the fence or try to take him down the way he took me down. I don’t think he’s gonna shoot, so he’s either gonna get him to the fence."

Watch the full interview below:

