UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be joining the commentary team for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view which is scheduled to take place on November 28.

As reported by Justin Barrasso, Adesanya will be a color analyst for Tyson's much-awaited return to boxing. The undefeated and undisputed middleweight champion will assist the play-by-play commentators and provide valuable insight during the bout.

Israel Adesanya will serve as a color analyst on the Nov. 28 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV card, per sources. He’ll be in the booth alongside “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Al Bernstein. Jim Gray will handle post-fight intvs. First reported by @JustinBarrasso. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2020

Speaking to Barrasso, Adesanya said that he is eagerly looking forward to commentating on the fight and is grateful to be offered the opportunity to do so. Adesanya further stated that he never thought he'd see Tyson returning to the boxing ring again but his stance changed when he saw a clip of "Iron Mike" training for the fight. (h/t for quotes - Sports Illustrated)

“I am so grateful that I am going to be there commentating,” said Adesanya. “Mike’s been retired for so many years, so this is something I never thought I’d see again. But as soon as I saw a clip of him training, I thought, ‘What the f***? Mike Tyson is banging again.’”

Adesanya will be joined at the commentary desk by former boxer “Sugar” Ray Leonard and popular American broadcaster Al Bernstein. The card for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. pay-per-view features four fights, including Badou Jack against Blake McKernan, and former NBA star Nate Robinson vs. YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

The legendary fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is just a few weeks away.



Tyson is the -185 favorite to win. https://t.co/jC5AXKSiz8 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 13, 2020

Age won't be a problem for either fighter, believes Israel Adesanya

The main event is what all eyes will be glued to on the evening as the "baddest man on the planet" returns to his yard to face Roy Jones Jr. in a clash that promises to be a barnburner. Mike Tyson is currently 54 years old while his opponent Jones Jr is 51 but Adesanya feels that age won't be a factor and that the two legends will put on a good show at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

“We’re not going to see an exhibition, this will be a fight between two war dogs gunning for each other,” said Adesanya. “I know fighting, I know boxing, and I’ve studied Tyson and Roy Jones. I know their strengths. I used to watch their highlights before my kickboxing fights just to fire myself up because I was such a fan. I can’t wait to be on this call with ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard and shoot the s*** about fighting and share some of my insights, as well.”

Adesanya recently defended his title against Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa at UFC 253. The Nigerian-born Kiwi put in a stellar display to thoroughly dominate Costa and register a spectacular TKO win in the 2nd round of the fight. Adesanya is likely to move up to light heavyweight to challenge reigning champion Jan Blachowicz for the 205 lbs title.