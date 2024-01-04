UFC star jabs at Paddy Pimblett using viral video of felon attacking U.S. judge in court 

UFC star Terrance McKinney has taken a jab at Paddy Pimblett on X (formerly Twitter) by using a viral video of a felon attacking a U.S. judge in court.

Pimblett is considered to be one of the stars in the making of the UFC. Having made his promotional debut back in September 2021, he is currently 5-0 in the company with his latest victory coming over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Prior to his bout against Ferguson, Pimblett secured a rather controversial victory against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. The three-round bout turned out to be a lot closer than expected and many believed that Gordon deserved to win the fight.

Taking a jab at Pimblett for the same after more than a year, fellow lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney recently took to X and shared a viral video of a felony attacking a U.S. judge in court. He captioned the post:

"What we all wanted to do when Paddy got the decision over Jared"

Take a look at the clip posted by McKinney below:

Expand Tweet

UFC veteran believes Paddy Pimblett still needs development

Despite being one of the most talked about fighters in the current UFC roster, Paddy Pimblett still has a lot of room to grow before he can challenge the top 15 lightweights, according to UFC veteran Michael Chiesa.

During a recent episode of Round-up w/ Paul Felder & Michael Chiesa, the two hosts were discussing Pimblett's chances of beating the elites of the lightweight division. Chiesa was seemingly unimpressed with the UFC lightweight's performance against Ferguson and said:

"Right now, I'm telling you, he (Paddy Pimblett) can't. He can't...Paddy, the one thing I did see in his fight with Tony, there was a point in time where I thought Tony was a big lightweight. Paddy looked really big, like strong, much more physical fighter, and that kinda played into the fight with how he controlled Tony on the ground."

He added:

"Paddy, there is a point in time in which he might be able to crack the top 15, but it's not gonna be when he is young. I think it'll be when he hits that prime window, 31 to 35. I just don't see him now, there's still some developing to do."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments in the video below (17:00):