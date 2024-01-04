MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC star jabs at Paddy Pimblett using viral video of felon attacking U.S. judge in court 

UFC star jabs at Paddy Pimblett using viral video of felon attacking U.S. judge in court 

By Shivam Khatwani
Modified Jan 04, 2024 10:30 GMT
Paddy Pimblett
Image credits: @twrecks155 on X and Getty Images

UFC star Terrance McKinney has taken a jab at Paddy Pimblett on X (formerly Twitter) by using a viral video of a felon attacking a U.S. judge in court.

Pimblett is considered to be one of the stars in the making of the UFC. Having made his promotional debut back in September 2021, he is currently 5-0 in the company with his latest victory coming over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Prior to his bout against Ferguson, Pimblett secured a rather controversial victory against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. The three-round bout turned out to be a lot closer than expected and many believed that Gordon deserved to win the fight.

Taking a jab at Pimblett for the same after more than a year, fellow lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney recently took to X and shared a viral video of a felony attacking a U.S. judge in court. He captioned the post:

"What we all wanted to do when Paddy got the decision over Jared"

Take a look at the clip posted by McKinney below:

UFC veteran believes Paddy Pimblett still needs development

Despite being one of the most talked about fighters in the current UFC roster, Paddy Pimblett still has a lot of room to grow before he can challenge the top 15 lightweights, according to UFC veteran Michael Chiesa.

During a recent episode of Round-up w/ Paul Felder & Michael Chiesa, the two hosts were discussing Pimblett's chances of beating the elites of the lightweight division. Chiesa was seemingly unimpressed with the UFC lightweight's performance against Ferguson and said:

"Right now, I'm telling you, he (Paddy Pimblett) can't. He can't...Paddy, the one thing I did see in his fight with Tony, there was a point in time where I thought Tony was a big lightweight. Paddy looked really big, like strong, much more physical fighter, and that kinda played into the fight with how he controlled Tony on the ground."

He added:

"Paddy, there is a point in time in which he might be able to crack the top 15, but it's not gonna be when he is young. I think it'll be when he hits that prime window, 31 to 35. I just don't see him now, there's still some developing to do."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments in the video below (17:00):

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Aniket Rai
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...