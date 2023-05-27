UFC star Michael Chandler has been known for being an elite-level fighter, but he has also been known for his mindset and shredded physique.

Chandler recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he spoke about his impressive physique and maintaining it at an age of 37. 'Iron' mentioned that his recent blood test showed that his testosterone levels is a great level for somebody his age.

"I just got my blood work done, got my testosterone levels checked, all of my levels checked," said Chandler. "Your boy's in good shape, your boy is in good health. And I was talking to the doctor that I did the blood work with and asked the question why is my testosterone in such a great spot? Why is it in a very clinically high position?" [0:08 - 0:31]

The former UFC title challenger noted that he does his best to take care of himself with heavy weight training and looks after his health in terms of which supplements and vitamins he takes.

"Red-light therapy, using a sauna every now and then just to sweat out the toxins when maybe I don't get a great sweaty workout in that week. So, lifting heavy weights, sleep, cold therapy, red-light therapy, and sauna. Those are kind of things that I think are contributing to my overall body feeling phenomenal." [5:24 - 5:44]

Chandler's discipline can also be credited for his longevity in the sport and remains a top fighter for as long as he has.

Check out the full video:

Michael Chandler once predicted he would defeat Conor McGregor in under two rounds

Prior to Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor being a reality, there was a time when a bout between them was just a hypothetical fantasy matchup.

Following 'Iron's win over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243, he was asked what would transpire if he fought McGregor. He mentioned that it would be similar to when the Irishman fought Nate Diaz the first time and was confident that he would defeat him, saying:

"As far as that fight goes, I finish Conor in under two [rounds] in my opinion. It would be shades of Diaz [vs. McGregor] one. Wear him down, hit him with hard shots, hard-hard shots, take every single one of his shots...wear him down a little bit, make him see Jesus, just put him out."

