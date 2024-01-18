UFC star Miesha Tate gives two-word reaction to actress Pamela Anderson's makeup free stance

UFC star Miesha Tate recently praised Pamela Anderson for once again turning up at a fashion event without wearing makeup.

Anderson appeared at the Fashion Awards last December and walked the red carpet in a glamorous outfit without makeup on. She was revered by her fans and the fashion media for her decision, which also caught the attention of Tate.

Reacting to a clip of Anderson at the awards on Instagram, 'Cupcake' celebrated the Baywatch star's decision. She wrote:

"👏very cool"

Anderson's makeup-less appearance at the Fashion Awards also isn't the first time she has appeared on the red carpet without wearing any.

The 56-year-old decided to stop wearing makeup all together in 2019 following the death of her longtime friend and makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who passed away from breast cancer.

Anderson explained her decision during an interview with Elle last August, stating that it was only right she stopped wearing makeup after losing Vogel. She said:

"She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup... [The decision] is freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing." [H/t People]

Miesha Tate open to trilogy bout against Ronda Rousey

Former bantamweight women's champion Miesha Tate recently suggested that she'd be open to facing Ronda Rousey in a super fight at UFC 300.

Tate and Rousey's rivalry is considered one of women's MMA's best after it originated during their time in Strikeforce and extended to their UFC careers. The pair have previously fought on two occasions, with 'Rowdy' picking up the win in both thanks to her signature armbar submission.

Tate's original plan was to defend the bantamweight title against Rousey after she defeated Holly Holm to capture the belt. The WWE star took a hiatus from the octagon, however, leading to Tate facing Amanda Nunes instead and losing the title to the Brazilian.

With UFC 300 now close on the horizon and much of the card still to be announced, 'Cupcake' called her trilogy bout shot at Rousey once again by sharing a picture fan-made poster.

