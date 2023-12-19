Miesha Tate looking to settle score with Ronda Rousey pushes MMA fans to pick a side - "She a real quitter"

Miesha Tate is seemingly looking to address unfinished business with Ronda Rousey through a trilogy fight.

Tate's longstanding rivalry with Rousey stands as one of the most celebrated conflicts in the annals of women's MMA. From their time in Strikeforce to 'The Ultimate Fighter' and the UFC, these two former bantamweight champions were constantly intertwined. Ultimately, 'Rowdy' emerged victorious in both their bouts in Strikeforce and UFC 168. However, Tate's resilience in both encounters remains etched in memory.

'Cupcake' recently took to Instagram and shared a fan-made poster for a potential trilogy bout against Rousey at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Tate has already expressed a strong desire to compete at UFC 300, provided the former two-division champion is prepared to make her comeback.

Fans responded to the idea of Tate's potential fight against Rousey with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"She wouldn’t want the smoke 💨"

Another wrote:

"@mieshatate 100% on your side. Rousey proved her true colors she a quitter. You’ll win this hands down because you’re mentally tougher than she is"

"Rousey would get demolished."

"She ain't ready at all, She a real quitter."

"She will break you arm once again."

Even though Rousey appears to have moved on from her MMA career, Tate is still active. She recently returned to the win column at UFC Austin, ending her two-fight losing streak with a third-round submission win against Julia Avila.

How does Miesha Tate reflect on her rivalry with Ronda Rousey?

While there was intense animosity between Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey, with no love lost between them, Tate now reflects on the entire saga in a positive light. During an interview with ESPN in October, Tate remarked:

"I look back at it with a lot of gratitude, if I can be honest. I’m so thankful that I had a rival like her because not everybody gets the opportunity to stand oppose somebody who can build a storyline alongside you. I can say that as my younger self, I definitely didn’t appreciate that as I do now and I’m grateful to have had somebody to push me and to push the sport."

She added:

"Ronda was a great adversary, she was what the sport really needed and she’s what I needed as well."

Check out Miesha Tate's comments below (3:05):