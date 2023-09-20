"Your UFC 300 headliner right there" - Miesha Tate signs new fight contract ending retirement hiatus, fans react

Miesha Tate has not entered the octagon in over a year, following her loss to Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 3. The former women's bantamweight champion has fought just thrice in nearly seven years and has just one win since capturing the title at UFC 196. After retiring in 2016, she served as the Vice President at ONE Championship from 2018 to 2021, before making a comeback to MMA.

While fans assumed that the No.12-ranked women's bantamweight was headed toward retirement, she recently signed a new contract to continue fighting. MMA Orbit shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨| Miesha Tate has signed her next fight contract."

Fans reacted to the news by questioning the decision. @nflyoungboy124 joked that UFC 300 may have a main event, tweeting:

"Your ufc 300 headliner right there"

@DonnyGambles_ pointed out Tate's age:

"I’ll save you the google.. shes 37"

@AJ_Journo questioned if she will fight up the rankings in her return:

"Is she fighting up the rankings or nah?"

@ChaelPSonnen18 does not want to see her headline a card:

"Hopefully not a main event."

@SkyNet_Bets believes that the time has come for the former UFC women's bantamweight champion to retire:

"Hang it up, 37 years old, 1 win in 7 years, 1 - 4 in last 5 fights. Looks as fast and nimble as molasses in the octagon."

@cubsfan2729 speculated that Tate could be facing upcoming prospects in the division:

"I guess someone needs to be fed to the upcoming prospects"

@ChrisU46649871 called for a fight against Holly Holm, whom Tate defeated via fifth-round submission at UFC 196 to capture the women's bantamweight title, in Seattle:

"Good, lets get a seattle card against Holmes"

Miesha Tate believes she is one win away from a title shot

Miesha Tate has not been able to work her way back to a women's bantamweight title opportunity after losing the belt to Amanda Nunes via first-round submission at UFC 200. The No.12-ranked women's bantamweight recently shared that now that 'The Lioness' has retired, she believes it is just one win away from a title opportunity.

Speaking to the media at International Fight Week, 'Cupcake' stated:

"There was no way any of us were beating her so, thank God because now the division is wide open, and I believe I'm one fight away."

Tate added that while the idea of her receiving a title opportunity may sound farfetched, a quality win will put her back in contention. It is unclear who she will face in her return to the octagon.