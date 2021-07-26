UFC star Nick Diaz set to teach self-defense to cam girls on adult website StripChat

Nick Diaz is one of the most unpredictable and entertaining fighters to have ever graced the octagon. The future UFC Hall-of-Famer, who is set to return to action later this year, will teach self-defense to cam girls on the adult website StripChat.

The session, held by Nick Diaz, will be streamed live on the platform on Saturday, July 31, at 8 pm PST and can be viewed by anyone over the age of 18 for free.

The session is set to last for a minimum of two hours and will feature Diaz teaching the basics of various martial arts like jiu-jitsu, muay thai, and boxing, which could be used by women to defend themselves when necessary.

Max Bennett, VP of NewMedia at StripChat, announced the news of the collaboration with Nick Diaz in an official statement, which read as follows:

"We are excited to partner with Nick and his team for a first-of-its-kind collision of world-class athletics and state-of-the-art live camming technology. We've built StripChat into the perfect platform for athletes to show off their skills to their fans in a way that feels more interactive, personal, and profitable. We hope that our beloved cam models pick up some sick self-defense skills from their course and Diaz will win over some new fans who will purchase his UFC 266 fight with Robbie Lawler."

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are set to reignite their rivalry after 17 years

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler fought each other at UFC 47 back in 2004, in a bout won by DIaz via TKO in the second round.

Now, 14 years later, the pair will reignite their rivalry at the upcoming UFC 266 pay-per-view in a five-round non-main event scrap.

Fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath for the much-awaited return of Nick Diaz. The last time Diaz fought in the UFC was back in 2015. Having been outside the octagon for six years now, only time will tell if ring rust will affect the veteran fighter when he fights Lawler for a second time.

