UFC star Paddy Pimblett set to make managerial debut for home team in Liverpool

Rising UFC Lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is one of those fighters whose skills are not limited to fighting. The Liverpool native is known for self-promotion, being good on the mic, and other professional skills. He is a loyal Liverpool supporter and is set to make his managerial debut in Football.

Paddy Pimblett is hailed as the face of British MMA in the UFC, along with the likes of Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, to name a few. His ability to bring attention to his fights and his exciting fighting style are his greatest assets.

However, the 28-year-old has been on the sidelines due to an ankle injury sustained in his most recent fight against Jared Gordan in Dec. 2022. Turns out that Paddy Pimblett has been utilizing his time to explore alternate work opportunities.

Liverpool-based social initiatives No More Knives and Weapons Down Gloves Up have been tackling guns and knife crimes in Liverpool for quite a while now. These initiatives have come together for a joint venture, ‘Enough is Enough, Boots on.’

These organizations will hold a charity football match on July 2nd to raise awareness, and several British sporting legends have lent their support to give strength to the cause.

In this match, Paddy Pimblett will test his managerial skills for Weapons Down Gloves Up’s football team. Retired football legend Robbie Fowler will manage No More Knives’ football team against Pimblett. Both teams boast famous figures like Darren Till, Jamie Webster, and James Vaughn, among others.

Paddy Pimblett is the latest addition to the list of fighters that found alternate careers

Finding an alternate career is a growing trend in the UFC. Fighting is a risky business and several talented fighters have had their careers cut short due to health issues. Highly touted prospects like Chris Holdsworth and Zabit Magomedsharipov had to hang up the gloves as their health no longer permitted them to trade punches for a living.

Additionally, fighters’ careers typically end in the mid to late-30s, leaving them with a few decades worth of working capacity. With an ever-looming threat of a career downturn coupled with a controversial pay structure, it is essential for fighters to find alternate means of earning a living.

While Conor Mcgregor is the grand example of fighters that ventured into other businesses and secured their future, others like Dan Ige, Max Holloway, Sean O’Malley, and Dustin Poirier have also done well for themselves outside the octagon.

Paddy Pimblett’s role as a football manager is the latest addition to this list, and it is certainly a positive move for his career from a long-term perspective. It will be interesting to see how Paddy Pimblett advances in his alternate career. The charity football match will take place on July 2nd at Marine FC. Two thousand spectators are expected to attend.

